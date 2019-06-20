Big season leads to big honors for the Raiders

Breaking News

Medford’s Cade Alexander, shown throwing a pitch during the team’s 3-0 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win over Rhinelander, is the 2019 Great Northern Conference Player of the Year. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsNick Retterath, a unanimous All-Great Northern Conference selection, tries to pick off an Antigo runner during the Raiders' WIAA Division 2 regional final game. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsSpike Alexander was a unanimous All-Great Northern Conference pick this season as a utility player. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/20/2019 - 8:45am mattf

You could argue Cade Alexander had the best pitching season in Medford Area Senior High’s baseball history. The awards he is racking up seem to back that statement.
After going 10-0 overall with a 1.36 earned run average and setting the school record for wins in a season, Alexander started his post-season collection by being named Medford’s team Most Valuable Player as well as the Great Northern Conference’s 2019 Player of the Year after making the All-GNC first team as a pitcher.
Alexander added to it by being named to the West team in the June 28-29 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s 36th annual All-Star Classic in Oshkosh. He’s a first-team pick for the WBCA’s North Central District Team and he most recently made the honorable mention list for the association’s All-State team.
Alexander wasn’t the only one to earn post-season accolades following Medford’s 20-9 season, which included its first Great Northern Conference championship and a 10-2 league record.
