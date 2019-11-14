Big plass plays end Medford’s outstanding year

When the Medford Raiders allowed 23 completions and 284 passing yards Oct. 11 against Mosinee, it was considered a job well done because they kept the Indians in front of them throughout the game and never gave up a home run play over the top.

In Friday’s WIAA Division 3 Level 3 matchup at Menomonie, the Raiders allowed 15 fewer completions and 115 fewer passing yards. But four of those completions were the big plays the Raiders couldn’t allow to stay in the game and were the ultimate difference in their season-ending 34-8 defeat.

“They didn’t just come out and roll it right down our throat running it,” Medford head coach Ted Wilson said. “Our run defense played well. We just let three or four go over the top and that’s too bad.”

All of that damage was done in the first half, putting Medford in a 28-0 hole it’s not built to come back from. The Raiders’ memorable 2019 season ended with a school-record-equaling 11 wins and an 11-1 record, an outright Great Northern Conference championship and many team and individual accolades.

