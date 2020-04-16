Gilman Schools joined a growing statewide and national movement to #BeTheLight when the football field lights were turned on for 20 minutes at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

The goal of the campaign in Wisconsin and throughout the country is, by turning on lights at athletic facilities, to let students know, especially the student-athletes and others participating in all forms of extra-curricular activities, that they are being thought of and supported by people in their communities as they wait in limbo through the current coronavirus pandemic.

According to wissports.net, more than 200 Wisconsin schools have taken part in the campaign at some point during the last two weeks. The idea was introduced in Wisconsin through the state-specific Twitter hashtag of #BeTheLightWI.