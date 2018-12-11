Home / The Star News / Bergman medals and lowers two records; Raiders 23rd in team standings

Erin Bergman glides to a new school-record and a 10th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle during Friday's WIAA Division 2 state meet in Madison.
The fall prep sports season in Taylor County ended Friday night with the Medford Raiders competing in the WIAA Division 2 state girls swim championships at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Sophomore Erin Bergman had a big night, breaking her own school records in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
In the backstroke, Bergman earned the final spot on the awards podium by finishing sixth in 58.53 seconds, lowering her time from the sectional meet by 0.31 seconds.
In the 200 free, Bergman was 10th in 1:58.47, dropping an impressive 1.25 seconds off her sectional time.
Senior Aubrey Buskerud placed 13th in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:15.53. She had set a new school record the previous week at 2:13.01.
Senior Kaylee Seifert, Buskerud, senior Avery Apfelbeck and Bergman finished the meet by taking 15th in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:48.14. They are the school record holders after swimming the event in 3:45.86 at the sectional.
The Raiders scored 28 points to finish 23rd in the team standings. Madison Edgewood won its fourth straight team title by scoring 328.5 points. Tomahawk was third with 164, trailing second-place McFarland (209).
