Bergman lands second-team spot; Raiders 5th in GNC

Erin Bergman gave Medford its first All-Great Northern Conference award winner in three years and the Raiders showed glimpses of what’s still to come during a fifth-place finish in Friday’s league meet, hosted by the Ladysmith Co-op at UW-Stevens Point.

Bergman, a freshman, had an eye-catching performance by taking second in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley for Medford’s highest individual placements of the night. Her second-place finish in the backstroke gave her an All-GNC second-team honor.

The Raiders hadn’t had a top-three GNC finish since getting seven in the 2014 meet at Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

The Raiders got a fifth-place finish from its 400-yard freestyle relay team and several sixths as they taper down their workouts with an eye toward Saturday’s WIAA Division Colby-Abbotsford sectional, also to be held at UW-SP.

