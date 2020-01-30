Breaking News

Battle of unbeatens is set



Medford senior Eric Rehbein tries to get Mosinee standout Chase Kmosena to lose his balance during their 126-pound battle Tuesday at Raider Hall. While Rehbein didn’t get a Senior Night win, he gave the Indians’ top wrestler a battle in a 1-0 loss. The Raiders won the meet 58-15 to improve to 4-0 in Great Northern Conference duals. Raider Dalton Krug battles to get out of TJ Obremski's control during the third period of their 195-pound match Tuesday. Krug reversed Obremsksi and went on to earn a 16-3 major decision. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Raiders win twice to set up key GNC finale

The Medford Raiders took care of business against the Great Northern Conference’s winless wrestling squads. Now they’re focused squarely on the other unbeaten.
Medford heads to Tomahawk tonight, Thursday, to face the Hatchets in a 7 p.m. dual meet that will determine who will have the end edge in the standings going into the Feb. 8 Great Northern Conference championships in Medford. Both teams have gone 4-0 so far in GNC duals and haven’t been challenged in any of those meets.
On Tuesday, Medford handled Mosinee 58-15 on Senior Night at Raider Hall. Medford destroyed Lakeland 60-9 on Thursday to get to 4-0.
“Thursday is huge,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said. “Conference rivals, Tomahawk and Medford. Tomahawk’s always had a good team and the rivalry between us goes further back than as long as I’ve been here.”
