Battle of unbeatens is set

The Medford Raiders took care of business against the Great Northern Conference’s winless wrestling squads. Now they’re focused squarely on the other unbeaten.

Medford heads to Tomahawk tonight, Thursday, to face the Hatchets in a 7 p.m. dual meet that will determine who will have the end edge in the standings going into the Feb. 8 Great Northern Conference championships in Medford. Both teams have gone 4-0 so far in GNC duals and haven’t been challenged in any of those meets.

On Tuesday, Medford handled Mosinee 58-15 on Senior Night at Raider Hall. Medford destroyed Lakeland 60-9 on Thursday to get to 4-0.

“Thursday is huge,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said. “Conference rivals, Tomahawk and Medford. Tomahawk’s always had a good team and the rivalry between us goes further back than as long as I’ve been here.”

