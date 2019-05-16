Back-to-back

It was tight two-thirds of the way through Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference track and field meet at Lakeland Union High School, but the Medford Raiders had plenty of ammunition left in the meet’s final six events and rode that talent and experience to their second straight girls team championship.

Like last year, it was a two-team race to the title. Unlike last year, Mosinee –– not Lakeland –– was the contender Medford was most concerned with. The Indians had a 114-104 lead with 12 events in the books, but Medford surged in the last six to score a 188-161 margin over the Indians.

The boys, meanwhile, turned in several standout efforts but finished second for the fourth straight year. Rhinelander outscored the Raiders 142-125 to take their first conference title since winning the Wisconsin Valley Conference in 1967 and end Lakeland’s nine-year reign atop the conference.

“Everybody performed well,” head coach Mike Bub said. “We set goals each year and always tell the kids in March we try some things, in April we get in shape and in May we compete. We build from that. The kids treated this as a business trip.”

