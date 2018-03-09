Aug. 31 prep scoreboard

FOOTBALL

Medford 34, Lakeland 32 (OT)

Ean Wilson 40 carries, 217 yards, 2 TDs

Garret Hill 27 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs including 1-yard run in OT

Wilson with game-clinching sack in OT on Lakeland’s two-point conversion

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Friday at 7 p.m.

Great Northern Conference

Mosinee 20, Merrill 6

Ashland 26, Antigo 20 (Thurs.)

Wausau East 13, Rhinelander 12 (Thurs.) (nc)

Standings

Mosinee 1-0, 2-1; Ashland 1-0, 2-1; Medford 1-0, 1-2; Rhinelander 0-0, 1-2; Lakeland 0-1, 1-2; Antigo 0-1, 0-3; Merrill 0-1, 0-3.

Rib Lake-Prentice 28, Auburndale 20

Kai Vedder 16 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD

Chase Swan 6 carries, 86 yards

Ashton Keiser 85-yard TD reception

Next: Rib Lake-Prentice at Northland Pines, Friday at 7 p.m.

Marawood Conference

Edgar 55, Tomahawk 0

Stratford 68, Chequamegon 6 (Thurs.)

Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17 (nc)

Standings

Edgar 1-0, 3-0; Stratford 1-0, 2-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 1-0, 2-1; Marathon 0-0, 1-2; Tomahawk 0-1, 2-1; Chequamegon 0-1, 1-2; Auburndale 0-1, 0-3.

CloverWood Conference

Gilman 40, Independence-Gllmanton 0 (Thurs.) (nc)

Loyal 38, W.R. Assumption 0

Athens 42, Loyal 6

Greenwood 22, Owen-Withee 7

Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17 (nc)

Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Friday at 7 p.m.

Standings

Loyal 1-0, 2-1; Athens 1-0, 2-1; Abbotsford 1-0, 2-1; Greenwood 1-0, 2-1; Gilman 0-1, 2-1; Thorp 0-1, 0-2; Owen-Withee 0-1, 0-3; W.R. Assumption 0-1, 0-3

BOYS SOCCER

Northland Pines 3, Medford 1

Liam Oas two goals for Eagles

Andy Poetzl scored for Medford at 75:55

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.