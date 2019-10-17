Another 'grate' game

Power football prevailed over precision passing football Friday night and, as a result, there will be two new additions to Medford’s trophy case.

One, the Cheese Grater Trophy, isn’t likely to be permanent, but the traveling rivalry trophy is in Medford’s possession for at least the next year following the Raiders’ 35-14 win over Mosinee at frigid Raider Field.

The second will be a Great Northern Conference championship trophy that is Medford’s to keep after the team clinched at least a share of the league title while improving to 8-0 overall. Medford is a GNC champion for the fifth time in eight years and aims to complete the program’s first perfect regular season since 2000 this Friday with a win at Merrill.

