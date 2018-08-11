Albrecht leads list of Medford’s volleyball award winners

The post-season wasn’t kind to the Medford Raiders, but a strong regular season led to five Raiders earning 2018 All-Great Northern Conference volleyball awards.

Junior middle Kamry Albrecht leads the list. After earning honorable mention last season in her first full season with the varsity, Albrecht emerged as Medford’s most consistent force at the net in her second varsity season and shot up to the seven-player All-GNC first team.

Albrecht gained an even bigger award this week, landing on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s honorable mention All-State list for Division 2.

Seniors Desirae Weissmiller and Bailey Klabunde are repeat selections for the second team, while seniors McKenzie Waldhart and Megan Graff received honorable mention in their first appearances on the All-GNC awards list.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.