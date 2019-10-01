After Stratford loss, Raiders look to get back on track at Antigo

Medford’s Andy Poetzl got a quick 30-second pin at 138 pounds, but he was the only Raider to put one in the win column Tuesday in a 68-6 non-conference dual-meet loss to Stratford in the wrestlers’ home opener at Raider Hall.

Fielding an available crew of just eight wrestlers, the Raiders were up against some steep odds while facing Wisconsin’s top-ranked Division 3 team.

“We knew it was going to be a tough dual,” Marcis said. “We knew it was going to be hard to win with all the forfeits. Stratford’s a great team. We came out tonight with the idea that everybody had a job to do. Some kids did their job and some didn’t.”

Poetzl’s job was to take care of freshman Gavin Kirsch in his match and he did it quickly and efficiently to finally get Medford on the scoreboard after Stratford scored the first 59 team points.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.