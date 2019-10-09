Home / The Star News / 9/9 prep scoreboard

Gilman's Aubrey Syryczuk looks to drive an attack through the block put up by Prentice during Gilman's game-one win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Evelyn Fryza sets up middle Jaiden Sedivy during game two of Monday's non-conference match. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 10:00am mattf
Prentice evens the score after Saturday loss to Pirates

VOLLEYBALL
Prentice def. Gilman 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
Next: Colby at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Medford cross country at Marshfield Invitational, first M.S. race at 4:15 p.m. UPDATE: Site changed from Frey Field to Wildwood Park in Marshfield.
Eau Claire Regis girls tennis at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at Phillips Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Rib Lake volleyball at Greenwood Quad, 5 p.m.
Rhinelander volleyball at Medford, 7 p.m.
Antigo boys soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.

