9/9 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Prentice def. Gilman 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15

Next: Colby at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Medford cross country at Marshfield Invitational, first M.S. race at 4:15 p.m. UPDATE: Site changed from Frey Field to Wildwood Park in Marshfield.

Eau Claire Regis girls tennis at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at Phillips Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Rib Lake volleyball at Greenwood Quad, 5 p.m.

Rhinelander volleyball at Medford, 7 p.m.

Antigo boys soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.