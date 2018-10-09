9/7 football scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Medford 36, Rhinelander 7

Ean Wilson 26 carries, 173 yards, 2 TDs plus a 29-yard TD pass

Next: Menominee, Mich. at Medford, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Antigo 28, Lakeland 13

Ashland 20, Mosinee 17

Merrill 26, Wausau East 14 (nc)

Standings

Ashland 2-0, 3-1; Medford 2-0, 2-2; Mosinee 1-1, 2-2; Antigo 1-1, 1-3; Merrill 0-1, 1-3; Rhinelander 0-1, 1-3; Lakeland 0-2, 1-3.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Gilman 35, Owen-Withee 0

Maverick Birkenholz and Kellvin Krizan both over 100 yards rushing, Krizan scores 2 TDs.

Next: Gilman at Thorp, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Loyal 46, Greenwood 8

W.R. Assumption 46, Athens 22

Abbotsford 41, Thorp 0

Standings

Loyal 2-0, 3-1; Abbotsford 2-0, 3-1; Gilman 1-1, 3-1; Athens 1-1, 2-2; Greenwood 1-1, 2-2; W.R. Assumption 1-1, 1-3; Thorp 0-2, 0-3; Owen-Withee 0-2, 0-4.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Northland Pines 26, Rib Lake-Prentice 14 (nc)

Kai Vedder 22 carries, 137 yards

Next: Marathon at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Stratford 49, Tomahawk 7

Edgar 46, Auburndale 6

Marathon 47, Chequamegon 14

Standings

Edgar 2-0, 4-0; Stratford 2-0, 3-1; Marathon 1-0, 2-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 1-0, 2-2; Tomahawk 0-2, 2-2; Chequamegon 0-2, 1-3; Auburndale 0-2, 0-4.