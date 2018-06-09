9/6 prep scoreboard

CROSS COUNTRY

Stanley-Boyd Invitational

Boys team scores

1. Medford, 35

2. Marathon, 100

3. Altoona, 127

4. McDonell Central, 134

5. Augusta, 149

6. Neillsville-Granton, 163

7. Eau Claire Regis, 168

8. Eau Claire Immanuel, 197

9. Thorp, 225

10. Owen-Withee, 231

11. Cadott, 237

12. Loyal-Greenwood, 289

Stanley-Boyd, incomplete

Top 6: 1. Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:58.5; 2. Charlie Bleskachek, McD., 18:02.3; 3. Aaron Dorf, Aug., 18:06.5; 4. Mason Rudolph, Med., 18:15.2; 5. Taytor Lowry, N-G, 18:28.3; 6. Ray Zirngible, Med., 18:31.6.

Medford had top three JV runners: Conner Carbaugh, 19:15.9; Sutton Fronk, 20:22.6; Nic Doriot, 20:24.1.

Girls team scores

1. Medford, 30

2. Marathon, 59

3. McDonell Central, 80

4. Loyal-Greenwood, 121

5. Neillsville-Granton, 126

6. Altoona, 126

7. Cadott, 194

8. Eau Claire Regis, 198

Augusta, Eau Claire Immanuel, Stanley-Boyd, Owen-Withee and Thorp, incomplete

Top 5: 1. Savannah Schley, L-G, 20:32.9; 2. Franny Seidel, Med., 20:50.7; 3. Juliann Thurs, Mara., 20:55.4; 4. Alicia Kawa, Med., 21:18.7; 5. Grace Kelley, Med., 21:50.8.

Medford wins JV meet with perfect score of 15: 1. Jennifer Kahn, 23:09.1; 2. Alexis Fleegel, 23:26.9; 4. Tyra Wicke, 25:04.8; 5. Megan Kloth, 25:17.4; 6. Anya Apfelbeck, 25:19.4.

Next: Medford at Neillsville-Granton Invitational, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, no results posted.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ashland 5, Medford 2 (nc)

Medford 7, Columbus Catholic 0

Grace Geiger (2S) and Brooke Sommer (4S) win twice.

Next: Medford at Lakeland Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 129, Antigo 39

Raiders win all 11 events

Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 4, Lakeland 0

Onyi Ekwueme with a first-half hat trick

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Rhinelander 25-10, 25-16, 25-6

Next: Medford at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Colby 3, Gilman 2

Next: Gilman at Spencer, Sept. 13 at 7:15 p.m.