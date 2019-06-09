9/5 prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Northland Pines 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12
Kamry Albrecht 16 kills, 6 solo blocks
Next: Rhineland at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Gilman def. Cadott 28-26, 22-25, 15-10
Bloomer def. Gilman 25-14, 25-21
Gilman vs. Somerset, no report
Next: Gilman at Prentice Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 4, Mosinee 0
AJ Adleman 2 goals
Next: Medford hosts Triangular with Arcadia and Altoona-Fall Creek, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford 87, Ladysmith Co-op 83
Next: Medford at Antigo, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 3, Stevens Point Pacelli 2 (meet suspended due to darkness)
Next: Medford at Lakeland Quad, Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marathon Invitational
Girls
1. Auburndale, 35
2. Marathon, 66
3. Prentice-Rib Lake, 94
4. Three Lakes-Phelps, 98
5. Merrill, 105
6. Nekoosa, 139
7. Pittsville, 205
Athens and Wittenberg-Birnamwood, incomplete
Individual winner Elizabeth Schmidt, Merrill, 20:11.8; Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore, 4th, 21:25.9.
Boys
1. Auburndale, 61
2. Athens, 71
3. Marathon, 73
4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 78
5. Merrill, 97
6. Nekoosa, 147
7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 156
8. Pittsville, 122
Three Lakes-Phelps, incomplete
Individual winner Johnathon Nowacki, Athens, 16:52.1; Prentice-Rib Lake’s Peyton Enders, 7th, 18:16.9.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Mellen Copper Falls Invitational, noon.