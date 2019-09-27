9/27 Prep Scoreboard

SOCCER

Medford 2, Lakeland 1

Onyi Ekwueme with the game winning goal with 2:55 left.

Next: Shawno at Medford, Saturday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 4, Assumption 3

Medford 5, Barron 2

Next: GNC tournament at Rhinelander, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford defeats Tomahawk 92-78 (first win over Tomahawk since 2012)

Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Medford, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman defeats Owen-Withee 3-0, 28-26, 25-22, 25-15

Next: Gilman at Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Rib Lake vs. Chequamegon (score not available)

Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CROSS CROUNTRY

Barron Invitational

Girls

1. Glenwood City 32

2. Cameron 58

3. Prentice-Rib Lake 83

4. Barron 88

5. Phillips 102

6. Cumberland 163

7. Rice Lake 168

8. Bloomer 187

Individual winner: Fran Peterson of Barron (20:16.9)

Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake, 7th in 21:19.3; Kaitlyn Erickson, 9th in 21:38; Brook Petereson, 20th in 23:07.2; Zoei Goodrich, 21st in 23:07.2; Kylee Goodrich, 30th in 23:42.3.

Boys

1. Glenwood City 74

2. Rice Lake 91

3. Bloomer 100

4. Phillips 101

5. Cameron 102

6. Prentice-Rib Lake 107

7. Birchwood 132

8. Barron 179

Individual Winner: Matthew Marcinske of Birchwood (16:32.7)

Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake, 5th in 18:03.5; Adam Granberg, 8th in18:32.2; Riley Blomberg, 23rd in 19:23.7; Noah Wiitala, 29th in 19:36.8; Alex Schantner, 44th in 20:34.2.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens Invitational, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Spencer Invitational

Girls

1. Marshfield 42

2. Stratford 57

3. Spencer 100

4. Colby-Abbotsford 105

5. Loyal 119

6. Thorp-Gilman 127

7. Columbus Catholic 180

Incomplete: Owen Withee, Pittsvile, and Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Individual winner: Savannah Schley of Loyal (21:07.1)

Molly Milliren of Thorp-Gilman, 6th in 22:38.8; Brooke Webb,30th in 25:24.7; Katie Schraunagel ,32nd in 25.26.7; Abby Krug, 45th in 26:15.7; Mikayla Waichulis, 49th in 26:38.

Boys

1. Stratford 42

2. Marshfield 44

3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53

4. Colby-Abbostford 143

5. Spencer 157

6. Thorp-Gilman 167

7. Loyal 169

8. Pittsville 191

9. Owen-Withee 211

Columbus-Catholic (Incomplete)

Individual winner: Cole Schairer of Wittenberg-Birnamwood (17:52.6)

Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman, 16th in 19:53.8; Riley Reather 25th in 20:30.8.

Next: Thorp-Gilman at Athens Invitational, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.