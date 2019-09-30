9/27-28 prep weekend scoreboard
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Medford 35, Wausau East 0 (nc)
Ean Wilson 199 yards, surpasses Cole Garczynski’s school record of 3,127 career rushing yards.
Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10
Mosinee 45, Lakeland 35
Merrill 35, Ashland 14
Standings: Medford 3-0 conf., 6-0 overall; Mosinee 3-0, 4-2; Rhinelander 2-1, 5-1; Antigo 2-2, 2-4; Merrill 1-2, 1-5; Lakeland 1-3, 3-3; Ashland 0-4, 0-6.
Oct. 4: Medford at Antigo, Rhinelander at Mosinee.
Oct. 5: Lakeland at Merrill, Crivitz vs. Ashland at D.C. Everest.
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 27, Thorp 0
Athens 12, Greenwood 6
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12
Abbotsford 59, W.R. Assumption 7
Standings: Abbotsford 4-0 conf., 6-0 overall; Athens 4-0, 5-1; Loyal 3-1, 3-3; Greenwood 2-2, 4-2; Gilman 2-2, 4-2; Thorp 1-3, 2-4; Owen-Withee 0-4, 0-6; W.R. Assumption 0-4, 0-6.
Oct. 4: W.R. Assumption at Gilman, Greenwood at Abbotsford, Owen-Withee at Thorp, Loyal at Athens.
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Tomahawk 36, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Stratford 55, Auburndale 0
Edgar 48, Marathon 0
Standings: Stratford 3-0, 6-0; Edgar 2-0, 6-0; Auburndale 2-2, 4-2; Marathon 1-2, 1-4; Tomahawk 1-2, 1-5; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-3, 0-6.
Oct. 4: Edgar at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Marathon at Stratford, Mayville at Auburndale, Tomahawk at Hurley.
MEDFORD VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL
Pool A: Gilman 1-1, Ashland 1-1, Medford 1-1. Gilman wins point-differential tiebreaker
Pool B: Tomahawk 2-0, Columbus Catholic 1-1, Cadott 0-2.
Pool C: Bloomer 2-0, Newman Catholic 1-1, Stanley-Boyd 0-2.
Placement pools
1st-3rd: Bloomer 2-0, Gilman 1-1, Tomahawk 0-2
4th-6th: Columbus Catholic 2-0, Newman Catholic 1-1, Ashland 0-2
7th-9th: Cadott 2-0, Medford 1-1, Stanley-Boyd 0-2.
Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.; Medford at Antigo, Thursday at 7 p.m.
GNC TENNIS TOURNAMENT
At Rhinelander
Medford finishes 4th. #2 doubles team of Kailee Mann/Brooke Sommer wins flight championship; #1 doubles team of Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher earns honorable mention; #3 doubles team of Jordaan Clark/Kelsey Jascor gets honorable mention.
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Columbus Catholic subsectional, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.
U of M ROY GRIAK CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL
Medford girls finish 5th out of 50 teams in Maroon Division
Franny Seidel 26th out of 509 runners (20:38.7)
Alicia Kawa 39th (20:54.6)
Bryn Fronk 57th (21:15.8)
Jennifer Kahn 62nd (21:23.1)
Medford boys finish 43rd out of 50 teams in Maroon Division
Joey Sullivan 46th out of 561 runners (17:47.1)
Logan Searles 180th (18:56.3)
Austin Shaw 188th (18:58.4)
Next: Medford Invitational at Black River Golf Course Thursday. Middle school races start at 4 p.m. Varsity races start at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Shawano at Medford, canceled
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 4 p.m.