9/26 Prep Scoreboard
SOCCER
Medford 2, Lakeland 1
Onyi Ekwueme with the game winning goal with 2:55 left.
Next: Shawno at Medford, Saturday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 4, Assumption 3
Medford 5, Barron 2
Next: GNC tournament at Rhinelander, Saturday at 9 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Medford defeats Tomahawk 92-78 (first win over Tomahawk since 2012)
Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Medford, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeats Owen-Withee 3-0, 28-26, 25-22, 25-15
Next: Gilman at Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Rib Lake vs. Chequamegon (score not available)
Next: Rib Lake at Athens, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CROSS CROUNTRY
Barron Invitational
Girls
1. Glenwood City 32
2. Cameron 58
3. Prentice-Rib Lake 83
4. Barron 88
5. Phillips 102
6. Cumberland 163
7. Rice Lake 168
8. Bloomer 187
Individual winner: Fran Peterson of Barron (20:16.9)
Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake, 7th in 21:19.3; Kaitlyn Erickson, 9th in 21:38; Brook Petereson, 20th in 23:07.2; Zoei Goodrich, 21st in 23:07.2; Kylee Goodrich, 30th in 23:42.3.
Boys
1. Glenwood City 74
2. Rice Lake 91
3. Bloomer 100
4. Phillips 101
5. Cameron 102
6. Prentice-Rib Lake 107
7. Birchwood 132
8. Barron 179
Individual Winner: Matthew Marcinske of Birchwood (16:32.7)
Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake, 5th in 18:03.5; Adam Granberg, 8th in18:32.2; Riley Blomberg, 23rd in 19:23.7; Noah Wiitala, 29th in 19:36.8; Alex Schantner, 44th in 20:34.2.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens Invitational, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Spencer Invitational
Girls
1. Marshfield 42
2. Stratford 57
3. Spencer 100
4. Colby-Abbotsford 105
5. Loyal 119
6. Thorp-Gilman 127
7. Columbus Catholic 180
Incomplete: Owen Withee, Pittsvile, and Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Individual winner: Savannah Schley of Loyal (21:07.1)
Molly Milliren of Thorp-Gilman, 6th in 22:38.8; Brooke Webb,30th in 25:24.7; Katie Schraunagel ,32nd in 25.26.7; Abby Krug, 45th in 26:15.7; Mikayla Waichulis, 49th in 26:38.
Boys
1. Stratford 42
2. Marshfield 44
3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53
4. Colby-Abbostford 143
5. Spencer 157
6. Thorp-Gilman 167
7. Loyal 169
8. Pittsville 191
9. Owen-Withee 211
Columbus-Catholic (Incomplete)
Individual winner: Cole Schairer of Wittenberg-Birnamwood (17:52.6)
Sam Syryczuk of Thorp-Gilman, 16th in 19:53.8; Riley Reather 25th in 20:30.8.
Next: Thorp-Gilman at Athens Invitational, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.