9/25 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Eau Claire Memorial 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14

Next: Antigo at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gilman defeated Neillsville-Granton 25-11, 25-27, 22-25, 25-17, 15-7

Next: Gilman at Loyal, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Phillips defeated Rib Lake 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford Marawood Conference crossover, Saturday at 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 4, Medford 2

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Edgar Invitational

Girls

1. Auburndale, 43

2. Mosinee, 50

3. Loyal-Greenwood, 102

4. Neillsville-Granton, 116

5. Westfield-Montello, 129

6. Edgar, 139

7. Northland Pines, 186

8. Crandon, 223

9. Columbus Catholic, 237

10. Medford, 244

Top 3: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:29.8; 2. Savannah Schley, L-G, 19:34.1; 3. Kate Fitzgerald, Mos., 20:40.6.

Tyra Wicke, 23rd in 23:13, led Medford.

Boys

1. Mosinee, 25

2. Neillsville-Granton, 67

3. Northland Pines, 119

4. Edgar, 131

5. Columbus Catholic, 141

6. Owen-Withee, 159

7. Loyal-Greenwood, 165

8. Westfield-Montello, 166

9. Crandon, 222

10. Pittsville, 256

Medford was incomplete. Zion Daino was 24th in 19:58.3 and Mike Errthum was 38th in 21:17.1.

Top 3: 1. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:11.1; 2. Grayson Barrett, Mos., 17:26.7; 3. Jacob Seidel, O-W, 17:30.5.

Next: Medford hosts Medford Invitational, Thursday at 4:15 p.m.