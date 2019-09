9/24 prep Scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 5, Pacelli 2

Next: Medford Triangular Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tomahawk defeats Medford 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 17-15

Next: Medford Invitational Saturday at Medford Middle School, 9 a.m.

Phillips defeated Rib Lake 25-13, 25-8, 25-19

Next: Chequamegon at Rib Lake, Thursday 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Antigo Invitational

Girls

1. Medford 20

2. Rhinelander 60

3. Merrill 68

4. Wausau West 101

Antigo incomplete

Individual winner: Elizabeth Schmidt of Merrill (21:31.8)

Franny Seidel of Medford 2nd in 23:16.5; Alicia Kawa 3rd in 23:29.3; Bryn Fronk 4th in 24:15.8, Jennifer Kahn 5th in 24:15.9.

Boys

1. Medford 29

2. Merrill 41

3. Rhinelander 65

4. Wausau West 96

Antigo incomplete

Individual winner: Joey Sullivan of Medford (19:28.8). Conner Carbaugh 4th in 20:13.

Next: Roy Griak Invite at University of Minnesota Twin Cities on Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford at Altoona-Fall Creek, canceled.

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford at Menomonie Triangular, results not available.

Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.