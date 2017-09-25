Home / The Star News / 9/23 Prep scoreboard

9/23 Prep scoreboard



Medford's Elaine Schumacher serves while teammate Hailey Kollmansberger is ready to react during the GNC #3 doubles championship match Saturday in Antigo. Schumacher and Kollmansberger earned All-GNC second-team honors after falling to Antigo 6-4, 7-6 (4) in this match. Photo by Laura Harvey/Antigo Daily JournalGilman's Evelyn Fryza tries to power this shot past the block put up by Medford's Kamry Albrecht (15) and McKenzie Waldhart during game one of the teams' three-game match in round three of Saturday's Medford volleyball invite. Medford won the match 2-1 and finished third in the tourney. Gilman finished fourth. Bloomer went undefeated to win it. Photo by Matt FreyThe Star News
Mon, 09/25/2017 - 11:56am mattf
Raiders 3rd in GNC Tennis

GIRLS TENNIS
GNC tournament at Antigo
1. Antigo, 35 (159 total points)
2. Rhinelander, 32 (152 total points)
3. Medford, 20 (100 total points)
4. Lakeland, 10 (70 total points)
5. Columbus Catholic, 6 (36 total points)
6. Phillips, 2 (8 total points)
Next: Medford at Altoona, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
at Hayward Quad
Medford 4, Hayward 3
Rice Lake 6, Medford 0
Next: Amherst Co-op at Medford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Medford Invitational
1. Bloomer
2. Stanley-Boyd
3. Medford
4. Gilman
5. Medford JV
Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY
University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational
High School Maroon Division
Races shortened to 2 miles due to the heat.
Medford girls 17th out of 48 teams. Franny Seidel 36th out of 408 (13:06). Alicia Kawa 80th (13:36).
Medford boys 22nd out of 58 teams. Trey Ulrich 12th out of 499 (10:39), Derek Rudolph 18th (10:47).

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here