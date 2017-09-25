9/23 Prep scoreboard
GIRLS TENNIS
GNC tournament at Antigo
1. Antigo, 35 (159 total points)
2. Rhinelander, 32 (152 total points)
3. Medford, 20 (100 total points)
4. Lakeland, 10 (70 total points)
5. Columbus Catholic, 6 (36 total points)
6. Phillips, 2 (8 total points)
Next: Medford at Altoona, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
at Hayward Quad
Medford 4, Hayward 3
Rice Lake 6, Medford 0
Next: Amherst Co-op at Medford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford Invitational
1. Bloomer
2. Stanley-Boyd
3. Medford
4. Gilman
5. Medford JV
Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational
High School Maroon Division
Races shortened to 2 miles due to the heat.
Medford girls 17th out of 48 teams. Franny Seidel 36th out of 408 (13:06). Alicia Kawa 80th (13:36).
Medford boys 22nd out of 58 teams. Trey Ulrich 12th out of 499 (10:39), Derek Rudolph 18th (10:47).