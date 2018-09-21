9/20 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 25-16, 25-14, 25-18

Next: Gilman at Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Abbotsford defeated Rib Lake 25-15, 25-16, 25-21

Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tomahawk 100, Medford 70

Next: Medford at Colby-Abbotsford, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Eau Claire Regis at Medford, ppd. to Monday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Mosinee at Medford, ppd. to Monday at 5 p.m. (Stetsonville).

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 21

Antigo football at Medford (homecoming), 7 p.m. (Follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for live updates)

Rib Lake-Prentice football at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Gilman football at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 11 a.m. (Follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for live updates)

Medford girls tennis at Great Northern Conference tournament, hosted by Lakeland, 9 a.m.

Medford Volleyball Invitational (MAMS), 9 a.m. Nine-team tournament includes Stanley-Boyd, Ashland, Gilman, Columbus Catholic, Bloomer, Cadott, Newman Catholic and Tomahawk.