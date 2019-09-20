9/19 prep scoreboard

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 5, Rhinelander 2

Gage Neubauer 4 goals for the Raiders

Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad, Saturday. Raiders play Onalaska at 9:15 a.m. and Green Bay Notre Dame at 1:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford defeated Eau Claire Memorial 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Next: GNC meet at Antigo, Saturday at 10 a.m. Medford plays Mosinee in round 2 and Antigo in round 3.

Gilman defeated Spencer 25-12, 25-12, 25-17

Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.

Edgar defeated Rib Lake 3-0

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rhinelander 110, Medford 60

Medford’s Erin Bergman wins the 50-yard freestyle (26.49).

Next: Medford and Wausau East at Menomonie, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Antigo 6, Medford 1

Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher win at #1D 6-4, 6-3

Next: Medford at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Altoona Invitational

Girls

1. Durand, 45

2. Fall Creek, 75

3. Osseo-Fairchild, 109

4. Altoona, 115

5. McDonell Central, 117

6. Augusta, 129

7. Thorp-Gilman, 187

8. Independence-Gilmanton, 192

9. Columbus Catholic, 204

Stanley-Boyd, Mondovi, Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Immanuel, incomplete

Jenna Anders, Fall Creek, wins in 20:05; Molly Milliren, Thorp-Gilman, 12th in 22:33.6.

Boys

1. Augusta, 78

2. McDonell Central, 85

3. Altoona, 88

4. Chippewa Valley, 94

5. Durand, 136

6. Fall Creek, 140

7. Eau Claire Immanuel, 140

8. Osseo-Fairchild, 179

9. Thorp-Gilman, 215

10. Mondovi, 253

11. Stanley-Boyd, 259

Independence-Gilmanton and Columbus Catholic, incomplete

Parker Schneider, Durand, wins in 16:50.4; Riley Raether, Thorp-Gilman, 30th in 20:10.2.

Next: Thorp-Gilman at Spencer Invitational, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.