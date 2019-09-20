9/19 prep scoreboard
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 5, Rhinelander 2
Gage Neubauer 4 goals for the Raiders
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad, Saturday. Raiders play Onalaska at 9:15 a.m. and Green Bay Notre Dame at 1:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Eau Claire Memorial 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
Next: GNC meet at Antigo, Saturday at 10 a.m. Medford plays Mosinee in round 2 and Antigo in round 3.
Gilman defeated Spencer 25-12, 25-12, 25-17
Next: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.
Edgar defeated Rib Lake 3-0
Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 110, Medford 60
Medford’s Erin Bergman wins the 50-yard freestyle (26.49).
Next: Medford and Wausau East at Menomonie, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Antigo 6, Medford 1
Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher win at #1D 6-4, 6-3
Next: Medford at Columbus Catholic, Monday at 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Altoona Invitational
Girls
1. Durand, 45
2. Fall Creek, 75
3. Osseo-Fairchild, 109
4. Altoona, 115
5. McDonell Central, 117
6. Augusta, 129
7. Thorp-Gilman, 187
8. Independence-Gilmanton, 192
9. Columbus Catholic, 204
Stanley-Boyd, Mondovi, Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Immanuel, incomplete
Jenna Anders, Fall Creek, wins in 20:05; Molly Milliren, Thorp-Gilman, 12th in 22:33.6.
Boys
1. Augusta, 78
2. McDonell Central, 85
3. Altoona, 88
4. Chippewa Valley, 94
5. Durand, 136
6. Fall Creek, 140
7. Eau Claire Immanuel, 140
8. Osseo-Fairchild, 179
9. Thorp-Gilman, 215
10. Mondovi, 253
11. Stanley-Boyd, 259
Independence-Gilmanton and Columbus Catholic, incomplete
Parker Schneider, Durand, wins in 16:50.4; Riley Raether, Thorp-Gilman, 30th in 20:10.2.
Next: Thorp-Gilman at Spencer Invitational, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.