9/19 Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Rib Lake def. Prentice 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial def. Medford 25-11, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18
Next: Medford Invitational at MAMS, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Monday score
Gilman def. Prentice 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23
Next: Neillsville-Granton at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 5, Lakeland 2
Next: GNC tournament at Antigo, Saturday at 9 a.m.
CHEQUAMEGON CROSS COUNTRY INVITE
Girls
1. Auburndale, 35
2. Chequamegon, 76
3. Marathon, 79
4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 86
5. Hurley, 92
6. Athens, 169
7. Butternut, 201
Mercer, incomplete
Medalist: Alysha Stieber, Mara., 21:46.8.
3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:50.1; 13. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 22:59.9.
Boys
1. Marathon, 42
2. Athens, 62
3. Chequamegon, 76
4. Auburndale, 105
5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 124
6. Butternut, 147
7. Hurley, 147
Mercer, incomplete
Medalist: Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 18:03.7.
5. Adam Dums, P-RL, 18:45.8; 13. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:22.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.