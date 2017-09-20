9/19 Prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Rib Lake def. Prentice 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Next: Phillips at Rib Lake, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Eau Claire Memorial def. Medford 25-11, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18

Next: Medford Invitational at MAMS, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Monday score

Gilman def. Prentice 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23

Next: Neillsville-Granton at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 5, Lakeland 2

Next: GNC tournament at Antigo, Saturday at 9 a.m.

CHEQUAMEGON CROSS COUNTRY INVITE

Girls

1. Auburndale, 35

2. Chequamegon, 76

3. Marathon, 79

4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 86

5. Hurley, 92

6. Athens, 169

7. Butternut, 201

Mercer, incomplete

Medalist: Alysha Stieber, Mara., 21:46.8.

3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:50.1; 13. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 22:59.9.

Boys

1. Marathon, 42

2. Athens, 62

3. Chequamegon, 76

4. Auburndale, 105

5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 124

6. Butternut, 147

7. Hurley, 147

Mercer, incomplete

Medalist: Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens, 18:03.7.

5. Adam Dums, P-RL, 18:45.8; 13. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:22.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.