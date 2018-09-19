Home / The Star News / 9/18 prep scoreboard

Rib Lake's Sam Rodman pushes up a pass for the setter during game two of Rib Lake's loss to Prentice Tuesday. The match was Rib Lake's first of the year on its home court. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake libero Olivia Blomberg digs up a hard hit by Prentice during Tuesday's loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford defeated Tomahawk 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Next: Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Prentice defeated Rib Lake 27-25, 25-13, 26-24
Next: Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Stevens Point Pacelli 5, Medford 2
Next: Eau Claire Regis at Medford, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY
Cadott Invitational
Girls
1. Marathon, 43
2. Phillips, 70
3. McDonell Central, 89
4. Chippewa Valley, 105
5. Neillsville-Granton, 129
6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 139
7. Black River Falls, 158
8. E.C. Regis, 188
9. Cadott
Lake Holcombe, Augusta, Stanley-Boyd, Owen-Withee, Eau Claire Immanuel and Eleva-Strum, incomplete
Medalist: Julianna Thurs, Marathon, 19:56.6.
Serena Moore, P-RL, 5th, 20:58.4; Kaitlyn Erickson, P-RL, 10th, 21:37.3.

Boys
1. Marathon, 79
2. McDonell Central, 92
3. Augusta, 131
4. Black River Falls, 137
5. Phillips, 143
6. Neillsville-Granton, 148
7. Chippewa Valley, 161
8. Cadott, 214
9. Eau Claire Immanuel, 214
10. E.C. Regis, 218
11. Owen-Withee, 221
12. Prentice-Rib Lake, 264
Stanley-Boyd, Eleva-Strum and Lake Holcombe, incomplete
Medalist: Charlie Bleskichek, McDonell, 17:21.4
Peyton Enders, P-RL, 13th, 18:20.5.
Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Athens Invitational, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.

