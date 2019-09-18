9/17 Prep Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Medford 7, Phillips 0
Next: Medford at Antigo, Thursday 9:30pm
Volleyball
Medford defeated Lakeland 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Next: Eau Claire Memorial at Medford Thursday at 7pm
Prentice defeated Rib Lake 25-9, 25-20, 25-11
Next: Edgar at Rib Lake Thursday at 7pm
Boys Soccer
Medford 1, Northland Pines 1
Next: Rhinelander at Medford Thursday 7pm
Medford Girls Cross Country
Neillsville-Granton Invitational
1. Medford 30
2. Auburndale 68
3. Sparta 137
4. Augusta 141
5. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts 148
6. Tomah 153
7. Osseo-Fairchild 171
8. Neillsville-Granton 176
9. Loyal-Greenwood 204
Alma Center Lincoln (incomplete), Bangor (incomplete), Pittsville (incomplete), Cadott (incomplete)
Individual winner; Savannah Schley (20:51.6)
Franny Seidel of Medford 2nd (21:09.9)
Next; Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30am
Medford Boys Cross Country
Neillsville-Granton Invitational
1. Tomah 55
2. Sparta 96
3. Medford 109
4. Augusta 113
5. Auburndale 137
6. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts 165
7. Bangor 178
8. Cadott 197
9. Neillsville-Granton 202
10. Osseo-Fairchild 263
11. Loyal-Greenwood 270
12. Pittsville 307
Alma Center Lincoln (incomplete)
Individual winner; Joey Sullivan of Medford (18:01.0)
Next; Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30am
Prentice-Rib Lake Girls Cross Country
Stratford Invitational
1. Prentice-Rib Lake 46
2. Rhinelander 51
3. Stratford 59
4. Athens 71
5. Spencer 124
Owen-Withee (incomplete)
Individual winner; Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake (20:51.1)
Next: Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30 a.m.
Prentice-Rib Lake Boys Cross Country
Stratford Invitational
1. Athens 39
2. Stratford 41
3. Rhinelander 55
4. Prentice-Rib Lake 89
5. Spencer 157
6. Owen-Withee 157
Individual winner; Johnathon Nowacki (15:57.7)
Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake 5th (17:33.9)
Next: Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30 a.m.