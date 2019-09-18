Home / The Star News / 9/17 Prep Scoreboard

9/17 Prep Scoreboard



Medford junior Jordaan Clark places the ball over the net during Medford's 7-0 win over Phillips Tuesday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Medford senior Alex Nicks passes the volleyball to the front row in Tuesday's 3 game sweep in Lakeland. Photo by Brett LaBorel/The Lakeland TimesRib lake junior Nellie Hopkins Gets her spike attempt blocked during Tuesday's 0-3 game loss to Prentice at home. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Medford’s girls cross country team earned the championship trophy at the Neillsville-Granton Invitational for the fourth straight year on Tuesday afternoon. Team members include (front l. to r.) Kayla Szydel, Brooke Rudolph, Alexis Fleegel, Jennifer Kahn, Anya Apfelbeck, Justine Wojcik, (back) Megan Kloth, Alicia Kawa, Paige Brandner, Franny Seidel, Bryn Fronk, Ellee Grunwald, Tyra Wicke, Karina Herrada and Lyza Brandner. Submitted photo
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 11:30am mattf

Girls Tennis
Medford 7, Phillips 0
Next: Medford at Antigo, Thursday 9:30pm

Volleyball
Medford defeated Lakeland 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Next: Eau Claire Memorial at Medford Thursday at 7pm

Prentice defeated Rib Lake 25-9, 25-20, 25-11
Next: Edgar at Rib Lake Thursday at 7pm

Boys Soccer
Medford 1, Northland Pines 1
Next: Rhinelander at Medford Thursday 7pm

Medford Girls Cross Country
Neillsville-Granton Invitational
1. Medford 30
2. Auburndale 68
3. Sparta 137
4. Augusta 141
5. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts 148
6. Tomah 153
7. Osseo-Fairchild 171
8. Neillsville-Granton 176
9. Loyal-Greenwood 204
Alma Center Lincoln (incomplete), Bangor (incomplete), Pittsville (incomplete), Cadott (incomplete)
Individual winner; Savannah Schley (20:51.6)
Franny Seidel of Medford 2nd (21:09.9)
Next; Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30am

Medford Boys Cross Country
Neillsville-Granton Invitational
1. Tomah 55
2. Sparta 96
3. Medford 109
4. Augusta 113
5. Auburndale 137
6. Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts 165
7. Bangor 178
8. Cadott 197
9. Neillsville-Granton 202
10. Osseo-Fairchild 263
11. Loyal-Greenwood 270
12. Pittsville 307
Alma Center Lincoln (incomplete)
Individual winner; Joey Sullivan of Medford (18:01.0)
Next; Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30am

Prentice-Rib Lake Girls Cross Country
Stratford Invitational
1. Prentice-Rib Lake 46
2. Rhinelander 51
3. Stratford 59
4. Athens 71
5. Spencer 124
Owen-Withee (incomplete)
Individual winner; Serena Moore of Prentice-Rib Lake (20:51.1)
Next: Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30 a.m.

Prentice-Rib Lake Boys Cross Country
Stratford Invitational
1. Athens 39
2. Stratford 41
3. Rhinelander 55
4. Prentice-Rib Lake 89
5. Spencer 157
6. Owen-Withee 157
Individual winner; Johnathon Nowacki (15:57.7)
Peyton Enders of Prentice-Rib Lake 5th (17:33.9)
Next: Smiley Invitational at Wausau East 8:30 a.m.

