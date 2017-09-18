Home / The Star News / 9/16 Prep scoreboard

9/16 Prep scoreboard



The Medford Raiders won the Division 2 and Division 2/3 team titles at Saturday's Smiley CC Invitational. Team members include (front l. to r.) Grace Kelley, Ellee Grunwald, Paige Brandner, (back) Karli Higgins, Franny Seidel, Lauren Meyer and Alicia Kawa. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Trey Ulrich and Derek Rudolph try to stay in front of the mass of humanity at the start of the boys Division 2/3 race Saturday morning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Serena Moore was the top local finisher in the girls Division 2/3 race, taking 11th out of 185 runners. She was eighth among Division 3 runners. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 09/18/2017 - 11:32am mattf
Medford girls win Smiley team title; Raiders' GNC volleyball streak ends

SMILEY CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

Division 2 Girls
1. Medford, 66
2. Kiel, 85
3. Little Chute, 89
4. West Salem, 104
5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 151
6. Tomahawk, 155
7. Mosinee, 171
8. Peshtigo, 191
9. Amherst, 196
10. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 226
11. Northland Pines, 264
Medalist: Dana Feyen, G-E-T, 18:25.42
Medford scorers: 6. Franny Seidel, 20:07.41; 10. Lauren Meyer, 20:37.4; 11. Alicia Kawa, 20:56.99; 18. Karli Higgins, 21:26.72; 21. Paige Brandner, 21:37.57.

Division 3 Girls
1. Auburndale, 89
2. Rosholt, 110
3. Albany, 157
4. Boscobel, 168
5. Pacelli, 174
6. Chequamegon, 185
7. Phillips, 194
8. Neillsville-Granton, 211
9. Marathon, 225
10. Iola-Scandinavia, 225
11. Spencer, 273
12. Loyal-Greenwood, 277
13. Prentice-Rib Lake, 278
14. Three Lakes, 336
15. Edgar, 342
Medalist: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:09.29
P-RL scorers: 8. Serena Moore, 19:49.48; 45. Kaitlyn Erickson, 23:04.02; 69. Kiandra Hartmann, 24:13.77; 83. Maddy Thums, 25:17.84; 86. Erin Probst, 25:23.08.

Divisions 2/3 Combined: Medford finishes first out of 26 teams with 147 points. Prentice-Rib Lake is 22nd with 514 points.

Division 2 Boys
1. Shorewood, 95
2. Edgewood, 128
3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 129
4. Medford, 134
5. Peshtigo, 143
6. Kiel, 145
7. Northland Pines, 165
8. Tomahawk, 201
9. Nekoosa-Port Edwards, 213
10. Amherst, 218
11. West Salem, 223
12. Mosinee, 250
13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 344
14. Little Chute, 354
Medalist: Miguel Mathias, N-PE, 15:58.68
Medford scorers: 3. Trey Ulrich, 16:32.08; 9. Derek Rudolph, 16:52.8; 27. Ray Zirngible, 17:48.81; 50. Mason Rudolph, 18:23.49; 53. Nic Doriot, 18:25.83.

Division 3 Boys
1. Rosholt, 30
2. Phillips, 95
3. Marathon, 106
4. Loyal-Greenwood, 150
5. Pacelli, 152
6. Athens, 162
7. Chequamegon, 169
8. Boscobel, 169
9. Spencer, 220
10. Albany, 226
11. Auburndale, 254
12. Prentice-Rib Lake, 265
13. Edgar, 330
14. Neillsville-Granton, 381
Medalist: Adam Rzentkowski, Rosholt, 16:00.67
P-RL scorers: 25. Adam Dums, 18:11.75; 52. Peyton Enders, 19:00.38; 65. Aidan Anderson, 19:33.62; 66. Josh Probst, 19:42.28; 75. Zach Schmidt, 20:26.56.

Divisions 2/3 Combined: Medford finishes 5th out of 28 teams with 212 points. Prentice-Rib Lake finishes 25th with 613.

VOLLEYBALL
Medford at Great Northern Conference Meet #1 in Mosinee
Medford def. Northland Pines 27-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21
Antigo def. Medford 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
Medford def. Tomahawk 25-13, 25-15, 27-25
Medford’s GNC winning streak ends with loss to Antigo at 26 straight matches, three short of Tomahawk’s record of 29 (2013-15).
Standings: Medford, 5-1; Mosinee, 4-1; Antigo, 4-2; Northland Pines, 2-2; Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Lakeland, all 1-4.

BOYS SOCCER
Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad
Green Bay Notre Dame 7, Medford 0
Medford 2, Onalaska 2

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here