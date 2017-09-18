9/15 Football Scoreboard
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman 36, Thorp 8
Abbotsford 19, Assumption 7
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 20
Athens 14, Greenwood 12
Standings: Loyal 4-0 conf., 4-1 overall; Abbotsford 3-0, 4-1; Owen-Withee 2-1, 2-3; Gilman 1-2, 3-2; W.R. Assumption 1-2, 2-3; Thorp 1-2, 2-3; Athens 1-3, 1-4; Greenwood 0-3, 1-4.
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Menominee, Mich. 55, Medford 7 (nc)
Ashland 16, Merrill 12
Antigo 48, Rhinelander 7
Mosinee 50, Lakeland 34
Standings: Antigo 3-0, 4-1; Mosinee 2-1, 2-3; Merrill 1-1, 2-3; Medford 1-1, 1-4; Ashland 1-2, 2-3; Lakeland 1-2, 2-3; Rhinelander 0-2, 1-4.
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Marathon 51, Rib Lake-Prentice 12
Auburndale 20, Tomahawk 13
Edgar 70, Chequamegon 0
Stratford 1, Peshtigo 0 (Forfeit)
Standings: Edgar 3-0, 5-0; Stratford 2-0, 4-1; Marathon 2-0, 4-1; Auburndale 2-1, 3-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-2, 1-4; Tomahawk 0-3, 1-4; Chequamegon 0-3, 0-5.