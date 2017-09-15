9/14 Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Rib Lake def. Edgar 25-8, 25-14, 25-16
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Gilman def. Owen-Withee 3-0
Pirates improve to 1-1 in Eastern Cloverbelt
Next: Prentice at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rhinelander 3, Medford 1
Medford falls to 3-2 in GNC. Hodags go to 5-0.
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad, Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Tomahawk 106, Medford 64
Tomahawk improves to 3-0 in GNC, Medford is 1-2.
Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Medford, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Stevens Point Pacelli 6, Medford 1
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Friday at 3 p.m.