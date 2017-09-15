Home / The Star News / 9/14 Prep scoreboard

9/14 Prep scoreboard



Rib Lake's Gracie Weinke bumps up the volleyball, keeping the play alive during a game-two rally Thursday against Edgar. Rib Lake easily swept the Wildcats for the second time this season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford goal keeper Brady Hupf breaks up a good scoring chance for Rhinelander's Hunter Hicks during the first half of the Raiders' 3-1 loss to the Hodags. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 09/15/2017 - 9:54am mattf
Raiders lose soccer showdown, Redmen & Pirates win on volleyball court

VOLLEYBALL
Rib Lake def. Edgar 25-8, 25-14, 25-16
Next: Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Gilman def. Owen-Withee 3-0
Pirates improve to 1-1 in Eastern Cloverbelt
Next: Prentice at Gilman, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Rhinelander 3, Medford 1
Medford falls to 3-2 in GNC. Hodags go to 5-0.
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad, Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Tomahawk 106, Medford 64
Tomahawk improves to 3-0 in GNC, Medford is 1-2.
Next: Colby-Abbotsford at Medford, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Stevens Point Pacelli 6, Medford 1
Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Friday at 3 p.m.

