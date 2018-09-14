Home / The Star News / 9/13 prep scoreboard

9/13 prep scoreboard



Medford's Emma Schultz lobs a short return over the net during the second set of the number-three doubles match Thursday. Schultz and Lilly Brost beat Antigo's Gretta Parsons and Ellie Preboski 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 for Medford's only win in a 6-1 loss to the Red Robins. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Aubrey Buskerud pushes through the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley, which she won in 2:25.25 during the Raiders' 91-79 loss to the Hodags. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford's AJ Adleman tries to get between Rhinelander's Freddy Wisner and Hugh Wiese and break up an offensive push by the Hodags during Thusday's 9-2 loss. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Fri, 09/14/2018 - 9:23am mattf

VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeated Spencer 25-20, 25-19, 26-24
Next: Gilman at Prentice, Monday at 7 p.m.

Rib Lake defeated Edgar 3-0
Next: Prentice at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Antigo 6, Medford 1
Lilly Brost-Emma Schultz win at #3 doubles

Scores from Sept. 12 Altoona Quad
Medford 7, Osceola 0
Altoona 6, Medford 1
Amery 6, Medford 1
Next: Medford at Stevens Point Pacelli, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 91, Medford 79
Erin Bergman wins 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke
Aubrey Buskerud wins 200 individual medley
Medford wins 400 freestyle relay
Next: Tomahawk at Medford, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Rhinelander 9, Medford 2
Hodags score all 9 goals in second half.
Next: Medford at Wisconsin Rapids Quad (Rapids at 9:15 a.m., Green Bay Notre Dame at 1:15 p.m.).

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here