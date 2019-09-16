9/13-14 prep weekend scoreboard
FOOTBALL
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 49, Lakeland 7
Mosinee 41, Merrill 7
Antigo 20, Ashland 0
Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13 (nc)
Standings: Medford 2-0 conf., 4-0 overall; Antigo 2-0, 2-2; Rhinelander 1-0, 4-0; Mosinee 1-1, 2-2; Lakeland 0-2, 2-2; Ashland 0-2, 0-4; Merrill 0-2, 0-4.
Sept. 20: Rhineland at Medford, Lakeland at Antigo, Ashland at Mosinee, La Crosse Central at Merrill (nc).
CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6
Athens 18, Thorp 12
Loyal 42, W.R. Assumption 14
Standings: Greenwood 2-0 conf., 4-0 overall; Abbotsford 2-0, 4-0; Athens 2-0, 3-1; Thorp 1-1, 2-2; Loyal 1-1, 1-3; Gilman 0-2, 2-2; Owen-Withee 0-2, 0-4; W.R. Assumption 0-2, 0-4.
Sept. 20: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Greenwood at Loyal, W.R. Assumption at Athens, Thorp at Abbotsford.
MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Marathon 54, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6
Stratford 46, Columbus 0 (nc)
Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8 (nc)
Standings: Stratford 1-0 conf., 4-0 overall; Edgar 1-0, 4-0; Marathon 1-0, 1-2; Auburndale 1-1, 3-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-1, 0-4; Tomahawk 0-2, 0-4.
Sept. 20: Stratford at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL), Auburndale at Marathon, Tomahawk at Lomira, Hurley at Edgar.
VOLLEYBALL
Merrill Invitational
Medford (2-3) beats Stanley-Boyd and Athens, loses to Merrill, Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Cochrane-Fountain City.
Rib Lake (1-3) beats Tomahawk, loses to Bay Port, Chippewa Falls and Cochrane-Fountain City.
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thorp-Gilman at Fall Creek Invitational. Meet canceled due to poor course conditions.
Next: Thorp-Gilman at Altoona Invitational, Thursday at 4 p.m.