9/13-14 prep weekend scoreboard



Gilman running back Kirklan Thompson gets enough room from his blockers to gain 14 yards on his first carry of Friday's game against Abbotsford. He scored a 19-yard touchdown on the next play to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead, but the Falcons went on to win 32-13. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Emett Grunwald and Blaze Kesan bring down Lakeland's Michael Ouimette during the first half of the Raiders' 49-7 blowout win over the T-Birds Friday night. Photo by Brett LaBore/The Lakeland TimesRib Lake-Prentice's Sam Gumz starts to head upfield while returning a Marathon kickoff during Friday's 54-0 loss to the Red Raiders. Photo by Casey Krautkramer/The Record-Review
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 9:48am mattf

FOOTBALL
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 49, Lakeland 7
Mosinee 41, Merrill 7
Antigo 20, Ashland 0
Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13 (nc)
Standings: Medford 2-0 conf., 4-0 overall; Antigo 2-0, 2-2; Rhinelander 1-0, 4-0; Mosinee 1-1, 2-2; Lakeland 0-2, 2-2; Ashland 0-2, 0-4; Merrill 0-2, 0-4.
Sept. 20: Rhineland at Medford, Lakeland at Antigo, Ashland at Mosinee, La Crosse Central at Merrill (nc).

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6
Athens 18, Thorp 12
Loyal 42, W.R. Assumption 14
Standings: Greenwood 2-0 conf., 4-0 overall; Abbotsford 2-0, 4-0; Athens 2-0, 3-1; Thorp 1-1, 2-2; Loyal 1-1, 1-3; Gilman 0-2, 2-2; Owen-Withee 0-2, 0-4; W.R. Assumption 0-2, 0-4.
Sept. 20: Gilman at Owen-Withee, Greenwood at Loyal, W.R. Assumption at Athens, Thorp at Abbotsford.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Marathon 54, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6
Stratford 46, Columbus 0 (nc)
Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8 (nc)
Standings: Stratford 1-0 conf., 4-0 overall; Edgar 1-0, 4-0; Marathon 1-0, 1-2; Auburndale 1-1, 3-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-1, 0-4; Tomahawk 0-2, 0-4.
Sept. 20: Stratford at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL), Auburndale at Marathon, Tomahawk at Lomira, Hurley at Edgar.

VOLLEYBALL
Merrill Invitational
Medford (2-3) beats Stanley-Boyd and Athens, loses to Merrill, Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Cochrane-Fountain City.
Rib Lake (1-3) beats Tomahawk, loses to Bay Port, Chippewa Falls and Cochrane-Fountain City.
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Rib Lake at Prentice, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY
Thorp-Gilman at Fall Creek Invitational. Meet canceled due to poor course conditions.
Next: Thorp-Gilman at Altoona Invitational, Thursday at 4 p.m.

