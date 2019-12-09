9/10 prep scoreboard

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 6, Antigo 2

Onyi Ekwueme and AJ Adleman two goals each

Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford def. Rhinelander 25-8, 25-8, 25-6

Next: Medford at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Greenwood Quad

Thorp def. Rib Lake 25-17, 25-22

Greenwood def. Rib Lake 25-22, 25-16

Rib Lake def. Port Edwards 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Next: Rib Lake at Pittsville, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Eau Claire Regis 6, Medford 1

Next: Medford at Columbus Catholic, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marshfield Invitational

Girls

1. Marshfield, 33

2. Medford, 61

3. Wisconsin Rapids, 80

4. Auburndale, 110

5. Mosinee, 110

6. Marathon, 150

7. Stratford, 276

8. Loyal-Greenwood, 291

9. Tomah, 301

10. Athens, 318

11. Black River Falls, 324

12. Nekoosa, 325

13. Spencer, 343

14. Columbus Catholic, 379

15. Westfield, 383

Pittsville, incomplete

Individual winner was Eliana Kanitz, Marshfield, 20:20. Franny Seidel, Medford, 3rd, 20:33.7; Alicia Kawa, Medford, 10th, 21:52.

Boys

1. Marshfield, 33

2. Wisconsin Rapids, 101

3. Tomah, 106

4. Medford, 113

5. Auburndale, 150

6. Athens, 156

7. Marathon, 169

8. Mosinee, 196

9. Stratford, 199

10. Nekoosa, 297

11. Black River Falls, 303

12. Loyal-Greenwood, 339

13. Pittsville, 339

14. Westfield, 400

15. Spencer, 405

Columbus Catholic, incomplete

Individual winner was Joseph McKee, Marshfield, 16:42.2. Joseph Sullivan, Medford, 6th, 18:00.9.

Next: Medford at Neillsville-Granton Invitational, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Phillips Invitational

Girls

1. Phillips, 30

2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 34

3. Hurley, 76

4. Drummond, 85

Bayfield, South Shore, Mellen, Mercer and Butternut, incomplete

Individual winner was Serena Moore, Prentice-Rib Lake, 22:31; Kaitlyn Ericsson, P-RL, 4th, 23:57; Zoei Goodrich, P-RL, 8th, 25:05; Kylee Goodrich, P-RL, 9th, 25:12.

Boys

1. Phillips, 43

2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 72

3. Butternut, 86

4. Hurley, 90

5. Drummond, 114

6. South Shore, 165

Mellen, incomplete

Individual winner was Peyton Enders, Prentice-Rib Lake, 18:56; Adam Granberg, P-RL, 6th, 19:56.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Stratford Invitational, Tuesday at 5 p.m.