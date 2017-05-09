9/1 Prep Scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Lakeland 22, Medford 21

Merrill 35, Mosinee 7

Antigo 33, Ashland 0

Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14 (nc)

Standings

Antigo 1-0, 2-1

Lakeland 1-0, 2-1

Merrill 1-0, 1-2

Rhinelander 0-0, 1-2

Ashland 0-1, 1-2

Medford 0-1, 0-3

Mosinee 0-1, 0-3

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Gilman 59, Boyceville 14 (nc)

Loyal 28, W.R. Assumption 0 (Thurs.)

Thorp 22, Athens 20

Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood 0

Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21 (nc)

Standings

Loyal 2-0, 2-1

Abbotsford 1-0, 2-1

Thorp 1-0, 2-1

Owen-Withee 1-0, 1-2

Gilman 0-1, 2-1

W.R. Assumption 0-1, 1-2

Greenwood 0-1, 1-2

Athens 0-2, 0-3

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Auburndale 21, Rib Lake-Prentice 7

Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0

Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6

Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21

Standings

Edgar 1-0, 3-0

Stratford 1-0, 2-1

Auburndale 1-0, 2-1

Marathon 0-0, 2-1

Rib Lake-Prentice 0-1, 1-2

Tomahawk 0-1, 1-2

Chequamegon 0-1, 0-3

For the full Friday night recap, plus a look ahead to week four, pick up a copy of the Sept. 7 issue of The Star News