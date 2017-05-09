Home / The Star News / 9/1 Prep Scoreboard

9/1 Prep Scoreboard



Aided by a block from Ean Wilson, Medford's Garret Hill bounces outside for a nice gain during the second quarter of Friday's 22-21 loss at Lakeland. Hill was off to a very good start, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts before leaving the game with a second-quarter ankle injury. Wilson ran for 217 yards and two scores in 38 carries during the gut-wrenching loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Tue, 09/05/2017 - 9:04am mattf
Gilman outscores Boyceville; Raiders, Hawks drop conference openers

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Lakeland 22, Medford 21
Merrill 35, Mosinee 7
Antigo 33, Ashland 0
Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14 (nc)

Standings
Antigo 1-0, 2-1
Lakeland 1-0, 2-1
Merrill 1-0, 1-2
Rhinelander 0-0, 1-2
Ashland 0-1, 1-2
Medford 0-1, 0-3
Mosinee 0-1, 0-3

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 59, Boyceville 14 (nc)
Loyal 28, W.R. Assumption 0 (Thurs.)
Thorp 22, Athens 20
Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood 0
Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21 (nc)

Standings
Loyal 2-0, 2-1
Abbotsford 1-0, 2-1
Thorp 1-0, 2-1
Owen-Withee 1-0, 1-2
Gilman 0-1, 2-1
W.R. Assumption 0-1, 1-2
Greenwood 0-1, 1-2
Athens 0-2, 0-3

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Auburndale 21, Rib Lake-Prentice 7
Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0
Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6
Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21

Standings
Edgar 1-0, 3-0
Stratford 1-0, 2-1
Auburndale 1-0, 2-1
Marathon 0-0, 2-1
Rib Lake-Prentice 0-1, 1-2
Tomahawk 0-1, 1-2
Chequamegon 0-1, 0-3

