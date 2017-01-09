8/31 Prep Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford def. Rhinelander 25-14, 25-15, 25-16

Next: Medford at Menomonie, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 6, Lakeland 1

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 117, Antigo 50

Next: Rhinelander at Medford, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northland Pines 3, Medford 0

Next: Black River Falls at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marathon Invitational

Boys team scores

1. Marathon, 44

2. Athens, 64

3. Tomahawk, 69

4. Auburndale, 129

5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 130

6. Merrill, 132

7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 161

8. Three Lakes, 223

9. Pittsville, 262

Girls team scores

1. Auburndale, 51

2. Tomahawk, 89

3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 92

4. Marathon, 94

5. Merrill, 119

6. Prentice-Rib Lake, 134

7. Three Lakes, 164

8. Athens, 197

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.