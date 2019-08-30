8/29 prep scoreboard
TIMM’S HILL CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL
Girls
1. Medford, 15
2. Marathon, 46
3. Phillips, 80
4. Ladysmith, 101
Prentice-Rib Lake, Thorp-Gilman, Athens and Butternut, incomplete
1. Bryn Fronk, Medford, 23:10; 2. Serena Moore, P-RL, 23:13; 3. Jennifer Kahn, Medford, 23:18; 4. Ellee Grunwald, Medford, 23:20; 5. Alexis Fleegel, Medford, 23;28; 6. Paige Brandner, Medford, 23:46; 7. Abby Van Rixel, Athens, 23:52; 8. Laci Hoeksema, Marathon, 23:53; 9. Katrina Fredrickson, Marathon, 23:53; 10. Kalin Baratka, Phillips, 24:11.
Boys
1. Medford, 38
2. Marathon, 70
3. Athens, 70
4. Phillips, 117
5. Butternut, 141
6. Ladysmith, 144
7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 156
8. Thorp-Gilman, 183
1. Johnathan Nowacki, Athens, 18:14; 2. Joey Sullivan, Medford, 18:27; 3. Andrew Hartmann, Athens, 18:46; 4. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 19:04; 5. Will Prihoda, Marathon, 19:26; 6. Conner Harbaugh, Medford, 19:26; 7. Logan Searles, 19:30; 8. Kees Hoogland, Phillips, 19:37; 9. Austin Shaw, Medford, 19:44; 10. Mike Brown, Butternut, 19:51.
Medford wins boys and girls middle school team titles. Tanner Hraby (11:59) was boys champion and Meredith Richter (13:07) was the girls champion.
BOYS SOCCER
Clintonville 3, Medford 2
Truckers score game-winner with 45 seconds left.
Next: Medford at Lakeland, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newman Catholic 4, Medford 3
Next: Medford at Altoona Invitational, Friday 10 a.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman and Thorp at Owen-Withee triangular, no report.