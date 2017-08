8/29 Prep Scoreboard

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 109, Merrill 61

Next: at Antigo, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 5, Mosinee 1

Next: at Northland Pines, Thursday at 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mosinee Invitational (at Nine Mile County Forest)

Girls

1. Medford, 24

2. Mosinee, 95

3. Colby-Abbotsford, 108

4. Wautoma, 109

5. Lakeland, 114

6. Spencer, 125

7. Edgar, 171

8. Crandon, 178

Top 3: 1. Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 20:54.84; 2. Franny Seidel, Medford, 20:58.63; 3. Lauren Meyer, Medford, 21;57.39.

Boys

1. Medford, 40

2. Wautoma, 43

3. Mosinee, 88

4. Spencer, 100

5. Edgar, 156

6. Lakeland, 164

7. Crandon, 171

8. Colby-Abbotsford, 185

Top 3: 1. Trey Ulrich, Medford, 17:30.95; 2. Derek Rudolph, Medford, 17:47.53; 3. Hayden Schwartzman, Wautoma, 17:58.71.

Next: at Marshfield (Frey Field), Tuesday at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Rib Lake def. Edgar 25-10, 25-16, 25-10

Stratford def. Rib Lake 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14

Newman Catholic def. Rib Lake 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Next: at Greenwood Quad, Tuesday at 5 p.m.