8/27 prep scoreboard

Kale Klussendorf gets a hug from Gage Neubauer and more of his teammates join the celebration after Klussendorf's goal gives the Raiders a 1-0 lead, which was the final score in Tuesday's win over Baldwin-Woodville. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford defender Ty Baker heads the soccer ball back to an offensive direction during the first half of Tuesday’s win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 1:35pm mattf

VOLLEYBALL
Spencer Invitational
Medford def. Spencer 25-6, 25-10
Medford def. Prentice 25-20, 25-9
Medford def. Edgar 25-21, 25-17
Medford def. Mosinee JV 25-11, 25-17
Medford wins the tournament
Next: Medford at Menomonie Sprawl, Friday at 9 a.m.

Loyal Quad
Columbus Catholic def. Rib Lake 25-14, 25-10
Osseo-Fairchild def. Rib Lake 25-16, 25-18
Rib Lake def. Loyal 26-24, 25-27, 15-8
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon Invitational, Saturday at 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Medford 1, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Kale Klussendorf goal at 73:31
Next: Medford at Cliftonville, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Rhinelander 7, Medford 0
Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Merrill 102, Medford 68
Erin Bergman wins 100-yard backstroke and freestyle, Morgan Ball wins 100-yard butterly. Raiders win 400-yard freestyle relay.
Next: Medford at Marshfield Sprint Invitational, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

