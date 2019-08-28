8/27 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Spencer Invitational

Medford def. Spencer 25-6, 25-10

Medford def. Prentice 25-20, 25-9

Medford def. Edgar 25-21, 25-17

Medford def. Mosinee JV 25-11, 25-17

Medford wins the tournament

Next: Medford at Menomonie Sprawl, Friday at 9 a.m.

Loyal Quad

Columbus Catholic def. Rib Lake 25-14, 25-10

Osseo-Fairchild def. Rib Lake 25-16, 25-18

Rib Lake def. Loyal 26-24, 25-27, 15-8

Next: Rib Lake at Marathon Invitational, Saturday at 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 1, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Kale Klussendorf goal at 73:31

Next: Medford at Cliftonville, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rhinelander 7, Medford 0

Next: Medford at Newman Catholic, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Merrill 102, Medford 68

Erin Bergman wins 100-yard backstroke and freestyle, Morgan Ball wins 100-yard butterly. Raiders win 400-yard freestyle relay.

Next: Medford at Marshfield Sprint Invitational, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.