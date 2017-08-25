Home / The Star News / 8/24 PREP SCOREBOARD

Emily Espinoza and Serena Moore led Prentice-Rib Lake at a second-place finish at Timm's Hill Thursday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKarlee Batchelder won 6-2, 6-1 during Medford's 7-0 sweep of Columbus Catholic. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Sam Hallgren, Alec Veal and the Medford Raiders rallied from a 3-1 a halftime deficit to tie Baldwin-Woodville 4-4. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News.
CROSS COUNTRY
Timm’s Hill Invitational, hosted by Prentice-Rib Lake
Girls
1. Medford, 32
2. Prentice-Rib Lake, 63
3. Phillips, 64
4. Ladysmith, 68
Athens and Butternut, incomplete
Individual top 5: 1. Erica Loe, Ladysmith, 21:10.8; 2. Emily Espinoza, P-RL, 21:35.5; 3. Franny Seidel, Medford, 21:50.1; 4. Serena Moore, P-RL, 21:53.4; 5. Lauren Meyer, Medford, 22:26.5.

Boys
1. Medford, 28
2. Phillips, 57
3. Athens, 82
4. Prentice-Rib Lake, 85
5. Butternut, 114
Ladysmith, incomplete
Individual top 5: 1. Trey Ulrich, Medford, 18:06.1; 2. Derek Rudolph, Medford, 18:09.8; 3. Nicholas Rogaczewski, Athens; 4. Josh Brown, Butternut, 19:25.4; 5. Ray Zirngible, Medford, 19:30.6.

GIRLS TENNIS
Medford 7, Columbus Catholic 0

BOYS SOCCER
Medford 4, Baldwin-Woodville 4

VOLLEYBALL
Thorp Triangular
Gilman def. Lake Holcombe 25-13, 25-18
Thorp def. Gilman 25-14, 25-20
Thorp def. Lake Holcombe

