8/23-24 weekend prep scoreboard

FOOTBALL

Friday, Aug. 23

Medford 14, Rice Lake 0

Ean Wilson 31 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Raiders hold Warriors to 100 total yards

Next: Chippewa Falls at Medford, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Gilman 50, Crandon 0

Next: Flambeau at Gilman, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Athens 47, Rib Lake-Prentice 6

Hawks held to 39 yards rushing

Isaiah Nelson catches 80-yard TD pass from Ashton Keiser

Next: Rib Lake-Prentice at Pittsville, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday, Aug. 24

Medford goes 3-0 at D.C. Everest Invitational

Medford 6, Green Bay East 1

Medford 7, D.C. Everest 0

Medford 4, Shawano 3

Kailee Mann (1S), Maddy Spencer (3S) go 3-0; Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher (1D), Jordaan Clark/Kelsey Jascor (3D) go 2-0.

Next: Medford at Rhineland, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday, Aug. 24

Medford at Menomonie Relays, no report received yet.

Next: Medford at Merrill, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.