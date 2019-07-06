Home / The Star News / 6/6 WIAA tournament scoreboard

6/6 WIAA tournament scoreboard



Fri, 06/07/2019 - 3:15pm mattf
Pirates fall at state; soccer team one win from state

WIAA DIV. 5 STATE SOFTBALL SEMIFINAL
Goodman Diamond, Madison
#1 Blair-Taylor 8, #4 Gilman 3
Wildcats' four-run top of the third is the difference.
WP: Lauren Steien, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB
LP: Katie Webster, 7 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB
Katie Webster 2-3
Addy Warner, 1-1, 2 BB, 2-run single to give Gilman a 2-1 lead in bottom of the second.
Gilman finishes 21-5
Blair-Taylor improves to 28-0 and will play Belmont (25-1) for state championship Saturday at 8 a.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
#2 Medford 2, #1 Lakeland 0
Meredith Seidel, 2 goals
Medford (11-6-3) advances to sectional final against #2 Ashland (19-2-2), Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eau Claire Memorial.

