600 doe tags eyed for public land; 5,000 for private

There was debate as to how much deer numbers have increased, but Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council members agreed the time has arrived to issue antlerless harvest tags on the county’s public lands.

Starting the quota-setting and tag-issuance process Tuesday night, the council recommended setting harvest quotas of 1,700 antlerless deer on private lands and 250 antlerless deer on public lands during the 2018 hunting season. The council used differing success rates on both land types, resulting in proposals of 5,000 permits on private lands and 600 permits on public lands.

Antlerless permits have not been available to the general hunting public on Taylor County’s public lands since the 2013 season, just before one of the most severe winters on record put a significant dent in deer populations across northern Wisconsin.

Tuesday’s recommendations will go through a public comment period April 2-12 through an online survey on the Department of Natural Resources website. The council will then finalize its recommendations at its next meeting April 17.

