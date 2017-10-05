5/9 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Tuesday, May 9.

GOLF

GNC Meet #4, Bass Lake Country Club, Antigo

Team results: 1. Medford, 323 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 336; 3. Mosinee, 345; 4. Rhinelander, 347; 5. Antigo, 350; 6. Northland Pines, 359; 7. Tomahawk, 376.

With four of seven conference meets complete, Medford holds a one-point lead over Lakeland, 25 to 24, for first place.

BASEBALL

Gilman 8, Neillsville 6

Mosinee 2, Medford 1

SOFTBALL

Mosinee 4, Medford 3

Neillsville-Granton 13, Gilman 3

Neillsville-Granton 5, Gilman 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Newman Catholic 5, Medford 1

TRACK AND FIELD

Gilman at McDonell Central Invitational, Chippewa Falls