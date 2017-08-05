5/5 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Friday, May 8.

BASEBALL

Gilman 15, Flambeau 9 (nc)

Cassidy Ogle and Chanse Rosmeyer scored three runs each and the Pirates totaled 13 hits in a nonconference win over Flambeau.

Medford 12, Northland Pines 2

Tomahawk 12, Rib Lake 2 (nc)

SOFTBALL

Lakeland 11, Rib Lake 1 (nc)

Wausau West 6, Medford 2 (nc)

TRACK AND FIELD

Otto Bacher Invite, Merrill

Boys team scores (top 5): 1. Lakeland, 145 points; 2. Medford, 128.5; 3. Merrill, 120.5; 4. Wausau East, 75.5; 5. Antigo, 67.

Girls team scores (top 5): 1. Marshfield, 147 points; 2. Wausau East, 106.5; 3. Lakeland, 99.5; 4. Medford, 71; 5. Mosinee, 61.

Cadott Invitational, Cadott

Boys team results: 1. Athens, 77 points; 2. Cadott, 74; 3. Gilman, 60; 4. Flambeau, 36.

Girls team results: 1. Athens, 82.5 points; 2. Cadott, 82.5; 3. Flambeau, 53; 4. Gilman, 26.