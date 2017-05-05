5/4 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Thursday, May 4.

BASEBALL

Medford 1, Rhinelander 0

Taylor Shaw singled and scored on Kolten Hanson's fourth-inning groundout to lift the Raiders to a hard-fought win over the Hodags in Rhinelander. Medford freshman John McMurry pitched the complete game, scattering four hits.

Rib Lake 10, Edgar 2

Gilman 11, Granton 0

SOFTBALL

Rib Lake 19, Edgar 9

Rhinelander 5, Medford 2

Spencer 14, Gilman 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Rhinelander 10, Medford 0

BOYS TENNIS

Newman Catholic 4, Medford 3

GOLF

GNC Leg #3, Eagle River Golf Course

Team results: 1. Lakeland, 343 strokes; 2. Rhinelander, 345; 3. Medford, 350; 4. Mosinee, 364; 5. Antigo, 379; 6. Tomahawk, 386; 7. Northland Pines, 388.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rib Lake Northwoods Quad

Boys team results: 1. Chequamegon, 87 points; 2. Rib Lake, 84; 3. Phillips, 60; 4. Prentice, 24.

Girls team results: 1. Chequamegon, 102.5; 2. Rib Lake, 74; 3. Phillips, 47.5; 4. Prentice, 31.