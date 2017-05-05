5/4 sports scoreboard
Sports results for Thursday, May 4.
BASEBALL
Medford 1, Rhinelander 0
Taylor Shaw singled and scored on Kolten Hanson's fourth-inning groundout to lift the Raiders to a hard-fought win over the Hodags in Rhinelander. Medford freshman John McMurry pitched the complete game, scattering four hits.
Rib Lake 10, Edgar 2
Gilman 11, Granton 0
SOFTBALL
Rib Lake 19, Edgar 9
Rhinelander 5, Medford 2
Spencer 14, Gilman 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Rhinelander 10, Medford 0
BOYS TENNIS
Newman Catholic 4, Medford 3
GOLF
GNC Leg #3, Eagle River Golf Course
Team results: 1. Lakeland, 343 strokes; 2. Rhinelander, 345; 3. Medford, 350; 4. Mosinee, 364; 5. Antigo, 379; 6. Tomahawk, 386; 7. Northland Pines, 388.
TRACK AND FIELD
Rib Lake Northwoods Quad
Boys team results: 1. Chequamegon, 87 points; 2. Rib Lake, 84; 3. Phillips, 60; 4. Prentice, 24.
Girls team results: 1. Chequamegon, 102.5; 2. Rib Lake, 74; 3. Phillips, 47.5; 4. Prentice, 31.