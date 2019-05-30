Home / The Star News / 5/30 WIAA tournament scoreboard

5/30 WIAA tournament scoreboard



The Gilman Pirates proudly show off the WIAA Div. 5 sectional championship plaque after beating Hurley 9-3 Thursday evening. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman pitcher Katie Webster powers a strike past a Hurley hitter during Thursday's first inning. Webster struck out six in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman third baseman Casey Webster throws across the diamond to record a second-inning out during Thursday's sectional final win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman leftfielder Trista Sweda squeezes the final out in Thursday's sectional final win over Hurley. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 11:12pm mattf
Gilman qualifies for state; Raiders advance in soccer

WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL
#2 Gilman 9, #1 Hurley 3
Katie Webster CG, Addy Warner HR.
Pirates join Tri-County, Blair-Taylor and Belmont at state tournament June 6 & 8 at Madison.
Pairings to be determined after seeding.
Gilman makes first state appearance since 2006

WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
#2 Medford 7, #7 Waupaca 0
Raiders will host a regional final for the first time Saturday at 7 p.m. against #3 New London, a 3-1 winner over #6 Clintonville.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here