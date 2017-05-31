5/30 sports scoreboard

Sports results for Tuesday, May 30.

GOLF

WIAA Division 2 Barron Sectional

Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake

Team scores (top 2 qualify for state): 1. Rice Lake, 326 strokes; 2. Lakeland, 340; 3. Medford, 346; 4. Ashland, 348; 5. Hayward, 358; 6. Arcadia, 361; 7. West Salem, 362; 8. Amery, 365; 9. Saint Croix Central, 366; 10. Bloomer, 367; 11. Nekoosa, 372; 12. McDonell Central/Regis, 395.

Individual top 5 (top 3 from non-qualifying teams advance to state): 1. Spenser Scholl, Medford, 77; T2. Scott Gregor, Ashland, 79; T2. Andrew Cook, Tomahawk, 79; T4. Simon Cuskey, Rice Lake, 80; T4. Collin Johnson, Rice Lake, 80.

SOFTBALL

McDonell Central 3, Gilman 2 (13 innings)

WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal, Casper Park, Chippewa Falls

McDonell Central senior Andrea Hiess played the hero Tuesday night as her solo home run in the bottom of the 13th boosted the Macks to a 3-2 win over the Gilman Pirates at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.

BASEBALL

Rib Lake 5, Edgar 4

D4 regional semifinal, Edgar (game moved from Rib Lake)

Antigo 8, Medford 1

D2 regional semifinal, Antigo

McDonell Central 12, Gilman 5

D4 regional semifinal, Gilman