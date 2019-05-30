5/29 WIAA baseball update

WIAA DIV. 2 BASEBALL REGIONAL FINAL

#2 Antigo 10, #1 Medford 6

Red Robins overturn 6-3 deficit with two-run sixth and five-run seventh.

Medford finishes the season 20-9.

THURSDAY WIAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

WIAA Div. 5 softball sectional final, #1 Hurley at #2 Gilman, 5 p.m. Pirates seek first state berth since 2006.

WIAA Div. 3 girls soccer regional semifinal, #7 Waupaca at #2 Medford, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

WIAA Div. 2 and 3 state track and field at UW-La Crosse, 9:30 a.m. both days.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

WIAA Div. 3 girls soccer regional final, #6 Clintonville/#3 New London winner vs. Waupaca/Medford winner, higher seed hosts. If at Medford, 7 p.m. is likely start time.