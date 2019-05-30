Home / The Star News / 5/29 WIAA baseball update

Medford starting pitcher Nick Retterath fires an attempted pick-off throw to first base during the top of the first inning in Wednesday's 10-6 regional final loss to Antigo. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsZach Haynes points as he scores Medford's first run of Wednesday's game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning. That was the only run Medford got in a bases-loaded threat, which came back to hurt the Raiders. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford courtesy runner Blaine Seidl prevents a potential third-inning double play with a clean, hard slide into Antigo second baseman Sebastian Noskowiak. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/30/2019
Antigo's late rally ends Medford's season

WIAA DIV. 2 BASEBALL REGIONAL FINAL
#2 Antigo 10, #1 Medford 6
Red Robins overturn 6-3 deficit with two-run sixth and five-run seventh.
Medford finishes the season 20-9.

THURSDAY WIAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
WIAA Div. 5 softball sectional final, #1 Hurley at #2 Gilman, 5 p.m. Pirates seek first state berth since 2006.
WIAA Div. 3 girls soccer regional semifinal, #7 Waupaca at #2 Medford, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY
WIAA Div. 2 and 3 state track and field at UW-La Crosse, 9:30 a.m. both days.
Follow @mattfreymedford on Twitter for updates on local athletes.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1
WIAA Div. 3 girls soccer regional final, #6 Clintonville/#3 New London winner vs. Waupaca/Medford winner, higher seed hosts. If at Medford, 7 p.m. is likely start time.

