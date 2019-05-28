5/28 WIAA tournament scoreboard

WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

#2 Gilman 9, #4 Loyal 7

Next: WIAA Div. 5 sectional final, #1 Hurley at #2 Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.

WIAA BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Div. 2

#1 Medford 3, #5 Rhinelander 0

Cade Alexander throws a two-hit shutout, 5 K, 0 BBs

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional final, #2 Antigo at #1 Medford, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Div. 5

#5 Thorp 9, #1 Rib Lake 0

Rib Lake finishes 13-7.