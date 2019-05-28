5/28 WIAA tournament scoreboard
Tue, 05/28/2019 - 11:12pm mattf
Pirates close in on state berth, Raiders shut out Hodags and Redmen suffer stunning defeat
WIAA DIV. 5 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
#2 Gilman 9, #4 Loyal 7
Next: WIAA Div. 5 sectional final, #1 Hurley at #2 Gilman, Thursday at 5 p.m.
WIAA BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Div. 2
#1 Medford 3, #5 Rhinelander 0
Cade Alexander throws a two-hit shutout, 5 K, 0 BBs
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional final, #2 Antigo at #1 Medford, Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Div. 5
#5 Thorp 9, #1 Rib Lake 0
Rib Lake finishes 13-7.