5/22-23 prep scoreboard
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
WIAA Div. 5 softball regional final
#3 Gilman 10, # 11 Rib Lake 0
Gilman’s Kasee Burton throws a five-inning no-hitter
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #3 Gilman at #2 Greenwood, Thursday at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
WIAA Div. 2 softball regional
#5 Antigo 5, #4 Medford 3
WIAA Div. 5 softball regional
#11 Rib Lake 10, #6 Loyal
WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee golf regional
1. Lakeland, 332
2. Northwestern, 332
3. Medford, 333
4. Ashland, 337
5. Mosinee, 353
6. Hayward, 357
7. Spooner 380
8. Tomahawk, 409
9. Northland Pines, 428
Lakeland won a one-hole team playoff over Northwestern to win the championship
Top 4 teams advance to sectional competition.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Tomahawk sectional, Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Inshalla Country Club.
WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis boys tennis subsectional
1. Ashland, 22
2. Eau Claire Regis, 20
3. Amery, 12
4. Baldwin-Woodville, 10
5. Altoona-Fall Creek, 6
6. Medford, 2
6. Ellsworth, 2
6. Osceola, 2
No Medford Raiders advance to the sectional.
BASEBALL
Marathon 3, Medford 0
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #6 Northland Pines at #3 Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.
Stratford 7, Rib Lake 4
Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #5 Rib Lake at #4 Abbotsford, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd 9, Gilman 4
Next: Gilman at Athens, Thursday at 5 p.m.