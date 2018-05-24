Home / The Star News / 5/22-23 prep scoreboard

5/22-23 prep scoreboard



From her knees, Gilman catcher Grace Grunseth throws out Rib Lake's Taylor Schmidtfranz on a second-inning sacrifice bunt during Wednesday's WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal. The Pirates won 10-0 and will play at Greenwood Thursday in a regional final. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman catcher Grace Grunseth is the first to congratulate pitcher Kasee Burton following Wednesday's 10-0 win over Rib Lake. Burton threw a five-inning no-hitter, allowing just one walk. Rib Lake's Sam Rodman reached on a second-inning error. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford third baseman Brynn Rau makes a throw to first baseman Rachel Mudgett (not pictured) during a seventh-inning rundown with Antigo's Lily Nicholson being caught in the middle. It took awhile but the Raiders did get the out. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Hailee Clausnitzer is surrounded by happy teammates as she emphatically steps on home plate following her seventh-inning three-run home run Tuesday. The blast got Medford close, but the Raiders got no closer in a 5-3 season-ending loss to Antigo. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Gilman advances to softball regional final; golf team qualifies for sectional

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
WIAA Div. 5 softball regional final
#3 Gilman 10, # 11 Rib Lake 0
Gilman’s Kasee Burton throws a five-inning no-hitter
Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #3 Gilman at #2 Greenwood, Thursday at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 23
WIAA Div. 2 softball regional
#5 Antigo 5, #4 Medford 3

WIAA Div. 5 softball regional
#11 Rib Lake 10, #6 Loyal

WIAA Div. 2 Mosinee golf regional
1. Lakeland, 332
2. Northwestern, 332
3. Medford, 333
4. Ashland, 337
5. Mosinee, 353
6. Hayward, 357
7. Spooner 380
8. Tomahawk, 409
9. Northland Pines, 428
Lakeland won a one-hole team playoff over Northwestern to win the championship
Top 4 teams advance to sectional competition.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Tomahawk sectional, Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Inshalla Country Club.

WIAA Div. 2 Eau Claire Regis boys tennis subsectional
1. Ashland, 22
2. Eau Claire Regis, 20
3. Amery, 12
4. Baldwin-Woodville, 10
5. Altoona-Fall Creek, 6
6. Medford, 2
6. Ellsworth, 2
6. Osceola, 2
No Medford Raiders advance to the sectional.

BASEBALL
Marathon 3, Medford 0
Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #6 Northland Pines at #3 Medford, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Stratford 7, Rib Lake 4
Next: WIAA Div. 4 regional, #5 Rib Lake at #4 Abbotsford, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd 9, Gilman 4
Next: Gilman at Athens, Thursday at 5 p.m.

