5/21 prep scoreboard



Medford girls & Rib Lake boys win regional championships; many locals qualify for track sectionals

WIAA DIV. 2 MOSINEE TRACK & FIELD REGIONAL
Girls results
1. Medford, 150
2. Lakeland, 127
3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 87
4. Northland Pines, 80
5. Mosinee, 67
6. Neillsville-Granton, 59
7. Colby, 58
8. Stratford, 49
9. Tomahawk, 19
Medford’s champions: 3,200 relay team; 400 relay team; Leah Leonard in discus.
2nd place: Sami Stolp in long jump, Desirae Weissmiller in shot put, 800 meter relay team, Mandi Baker in 200 dash, Alicia Kawa in 3,200 run, 1,600 relay team, Katie Phillips in 1,600 run, Lauren Meyer in 800 run.
3rd place: Mandi Baker in 400 dash, Franny Seidel in 3,200 run, Bailey Klabunde in triple jump.
4th place: Morgan Brandner in high jump, Marissa Fronk in 100 dash, Sami Stolp in triple jump.

Boys results
1. Lakeland, 148
2. Medford, 138
3. Northland Pines, 99.5
4. Mosinee, 89
5. Tomahawk, 67
6. Stratford, 66
7. Neillsville-Granton, 44.5
8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 34
9. Colby, 14
Medford’s champions: Victor Rinaldi in 100 and 200 dash, Hunter Brandner in 400 dash, 800 relay team, Trevor Brehm in shot put, Trey Ulrich in 3,200 run.
2nd place: Trevor Brehm in discus, Trey Ulrich in 1,600 run, Hunter Brandner in 200 dash.
3rd place: Austin Mientke in 100 dash, 400 relay team, 3,200 relay team.
4th place: Justin Sullivan in 800 run.
Zech Lewandowski competed in wheelchair 100 and 400 dash and shot put.
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Colby sectional, Thursday. Field events start at 3 p.m. Track events start at 3:45 p.m.

WIAA DIV. 3 ABBOTSFORD TRACK & FIELD REGIONAL
Boys results
1. Rib Lake, 151.5
2. Athens, 126
3. Abbotsford, 107
4. Prentice, 67
5. Thorp, 47
6. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 45
7. Gilman, 40
8. Owen-Withee, 28
9. Greenwood, 23.5
Champions: Rib Lake 3,200, 400 and 1,600 relay teams, John Henry Hopkins (RL) in long jump, Dakota Fox (RL) in 800 run.
2nd place: Chase Blaedow (RL) in discus, Steven Petkau (RL) in triple jump, Adam Dums (RL) in 1,600 run, Ashton Keiser (RL) in 400 dash, Trevor Schmitt (Gil.) in 110 HH and 300 IH.
3rd place: Chase Blaedow (RL) in 400 dash, Adam Dums (RL) in 300 IH, Tyler Balgord (RL) in long jump, Dayne Tallier (Gil.) in 200 dash, Gilman’s 1,600 relay team.
4th place: Dilan Schneider (RL) in discus, John Henry Hopkins (RL) in triple jump and 100 dash, Isaiah Nelson (RL) in 400 dash, Steven Petkau (RL) in 300 IH, Zach Makovsky (RL) in 200 dash and high jump.

Girls results
1. Abbotsford, 136
2. Athens, 114
3. Rib Lake, 111.5
4. Gilman, 71
5. Lake Holcombe-Cornell, 55
6. Greenwood, 54
7. Prentice, 48.5
8. Thorp, 38
8. Owen-Withee, 38
Champions: Rib Lake’s 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams, Katie Cardey (RL) in high jump, Emily Espinoza (RL) in 800 run, Evelyn Fryza (Gil.) in discus.
2nd place: Rib Lake’s 400 relay team, Gilman’s 3,200 relay team, Hailey Wudi (RL) in 400 dash, Evelyn Fryza (Gil.) in shot put.
3rd place: Bryanne Brugger (RL) in shot put, Lisa Schubert (RL) in 100 dash, Lydia Syryczuk (Gil.) in 800 and 1,600 runs.
4th place: Rib Lake’s 800 relay team, Bryanne Brugger (RL) in discus, Sophia Drier (Gil.) in 400 dash, Mikayla Waichulis (Gil.) in 3,200 run.
Next: WIAA Div. 3 Boyceville sectional, Thursday. Field events start at 3 p.m. Track events start at 3:45 p.m.

BASEBALL
Medford 13, Rib Lake 7
Next: Medford at Marathon, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.; Stratford at Rib Lake, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 5, Medford 1
Next: Medford at Northland Pines, Thursday at 5 p.m.

